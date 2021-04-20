COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s top doctor renews call for vigilance amid recent cluster outbreaks

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahb renewed calls for vigilance as more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to make up the majority of cases in the province and after a recent cluster of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. was found in parts of the province. Another cluster of 5 cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant was also found in the south west part of Saskatchewan.