Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
AstraZeneca vaccine
April 20 2021 6:14pm
02:37

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s top doctor renews call for vigilance amid recent cluster outbreaks

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahb renewed calls for vigilance as more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to make up the majority of cases in the province and after a recent cluster of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. was found in parts of the province. Another cluster of 5 cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant was also found in the south west part of Saskatchewan.

Advertisement

Video Home