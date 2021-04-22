SHA warns of COVID-19 variant exposure at Canadian Plasma Resources in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern at Canadian Plasma Resources on Quebec Avenue in Saskatoon.
SHA said a person or persons attended the location while infectious on April 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, and 16 any time during business hours.
People who were at this location at the specified times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure, the SHA said.
The SHA added that if individuals develop symptoms to call HealthLine 811, physician or a nurse practitioner.
