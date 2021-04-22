Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

SHA warns of COVID-19 variant exposure at Canadian Plasma Resources in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s top doctor renews call for vigilance amid recent cluster outbreaks' Saskatchewan’s top doctor renews call for vigilance amid recent cluster outbreaks
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahb renewed calls for vigilance as more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to make up the majority of cases in the province and after a recent cluster of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. was found in parts of the province. Another cluster of 5 cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant was also found in the south west part of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern at Canadian Plasma Resources on Quebec Avenue in Saskatoon.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon due to high demand

SHA said a person or persons attended the location while infectious on April 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, and 16 any time during business hours.

People who were at this location at the specified times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure, the SHA said.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 variant first detected in India found in Canada. What we know so far

The SHA added that if individuals develop symptoms to call HealthLine 811, physician or a nurse practitioner.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients' Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients
Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 saskatchewanCOVID-19 VariantCOVID-19 Exposurevariant of concernCanadian Plasma Resources

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers