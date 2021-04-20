Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
April 20 2021 4:15pm
01:13

Coquitlam park shooting victim identified as 20 year-old Bailey McKinney

A 20-year-old man has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as the shooting victim in busy Town Centre Park in Coquitlam park Monday night.

Advertisement

Video Home