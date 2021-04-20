Global News at Noon BC April 20 2021 4:15pm 01:13 Coquitlam park shooting victim identified as 20 year-old Bailey McKinney A 20-year-old man has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as the shooting victim in busy Town Centre Park in Coquitlam park Monday night. 20-year-old man dead in brazen daylight shooting at busy Coquitlam park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7774816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7774816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?