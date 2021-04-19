Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 19 2021 10:23pm
01:36

Squire Barnes: B.C. yoyo master creates business out of his passion

Squire Barnes has the story of a young B.C. yoyo master who has created a business from his passion, by designing his own professional yoyo.

