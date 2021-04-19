Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 19 2021 10:22pm
02:00

Downtown Nanaimo security costs on the rise

The City of Nanaimo will spend $400,000 on security after an uptick in crime in the downtown area, largely tied to a growing homeless population. Kylie Stanton reports

