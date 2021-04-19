Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 19 2021 10:20pm
02:10

Housing costs and grocery prices put pressure on food ability in Canada

A new study has found that housing costs and grocery prices are putting huge pressure on food affordability in Canada. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the details.

