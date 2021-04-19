Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 19 2021 8:07pm
01:34

Beloved Saskatchewan teacher’s death from COVID-19 renews vaccination calls

Victor Thunderchild, an educator for nearly 30 years in Saskatchewan, died from COVID-19 over the weekend; reigniting calls to vaccinate teachers faster.

