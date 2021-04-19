Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 19 2021 5:21am
07:38

Nova Scotia Remembers

To mark the one-year anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting, commemorative events were held in Truro and surrounding communities to honour the lives lost. Graeme Benjamin looks back at how Nova Scotians are remembering.

