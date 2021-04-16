Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 16 2021 9:20pm
01:51

Saskatoon strip-mall small businesses facing collective $60K water bill

Artis REIT, the company that owns the shopping centre, sent notices to a number of businesses in the strip-mall stating many owed thousands for 2020’s water bill.

