Global News at Noon Edmonton April 16 2021 3:06pm 02:12 Edmonton begins to open shared streets and mobility lanes For the second year, some roads and bike paths in Edmonton have been adjusted to promote social distancing through COVID-19. Sarah Ryan shares details on the noon news. Edmonton begins to open shared streets, mobility lanes for 2021 season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7764035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7764035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?