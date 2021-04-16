Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
April 16 2021 3:06pm
02:12

Edmonton begins to open shared streets and mobility lanes

For the second year, some roads and bike paths in Edmonton have been adjusted to promote social distancing through COVID-19. Sarah Ryan shares details on the noon news.

