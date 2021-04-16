Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 16 2021 2:23pm
01:04

Caught on camera: bold coyote photobombs Global Edmonton reporter Vinesh Pratap

While Vinesh Pratap was preparing for a morning news live hit Friday, a local coyote (name unknown, possibly Wile. E) decided to drop into his shot at Hawrelak Park.

