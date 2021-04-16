Global News Morning Edmonton April 16 2021 2:23pm 01:04 Caught on camera: bold coyote photobombs Global Edmonton reporter Vinesh Pratap While Vinesh Pratap was preparing for a morning news live hit Friday, a local coyote (name unknown, possibly Wile. E) decided to drop into his shot at Hawrelak Park. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7763859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7763859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?