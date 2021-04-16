Global News Morning Edmonton April 16 2021 12:09pm 05:03 Ryan King discusses his decision to leave the Edmonton Football Team After an eight-year run with the green and gold, Ryan King has announced he will retire from the Edmonton Football Team. Ryan King reflects on time with EE Football Team after retirement announcement: ‘A humbling experience’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7763273/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7763273/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?