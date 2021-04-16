Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 16 2021 12:09pm
05:03

Ryan King discusses his decision to leave the Edmonton Football Team

After an eight-year run with the green and gold, Ryan King has announced he will retire from the Edmonton Football Team.

