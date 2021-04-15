News April 15 2021 8:49pm 02:36 B.C. weighing options for Eagle Pass Lookout The province is weighing its options for the future of a remote fire lookout cabin in the Shuswap. Megan Turcato reports. Province weighing its options for Eagle Pass Lookout after unauthorized rebuild <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7762077/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7762077/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?