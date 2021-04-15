Menu

Chilliwack
April 15 2021 8:44pm
01:48

Apparent murder and suicide attempt in Chilliwack

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what appears to have been an attempted murder and suicide at a Chilliwack townhouse. John Hua reports

