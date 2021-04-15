Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Alexia Ruiz
April 15 2021 8:54am
04:01

Global Give Back: Alexia Ruiz

In this episode of the Global Give Back, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans introduces us to designer Alexia Ruiz and how she is giving back to Main Street Project.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home