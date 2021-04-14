Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 14 2021 9:23pm
02:44

Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 hospitalizations and surgeries

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C., and the possible effect on surgeries.

Advertisement

Video Home