Montreal Teachers April 14 2021 12:53pm 01:52 Quebec teachers hold early strike In Quebec, more than 70,000 teachers held an early morning strike. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more. Quebec man arrested after teacher on picket line struck by car <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757695/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757695/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?