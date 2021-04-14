Global News at Noon Toronto April 14 2021 12:16pm 02:26 Pop-up clinic for people aged 18-49 opens in north Etobicoke A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in north Etobicoke opened its doors and is vaccinating people aged 18 and older. Kamil Karamali has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?