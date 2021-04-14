Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
April 14 2021 12:16pm
02:26

Pop-up clinic for people aged 18-49 opens in north Etobicoke

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in north Etobicoke opened its doors and is vaccinating people aged 18 and older. Kamil Karamali has more.

