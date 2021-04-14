Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 14 2021 10:06am
01:19

Saskatchewan clamps down on household bubble sizes

COVID-19 restrictions have been tightened provincewide as cases continue to climb despite the province’s effort to curb the spread through its vaccination plan.

