COVID-19: Saskatchewan clamps down on household bubble sizes

New public health orders issued in Saskatchewan on Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19 will restrict the size of household bubbles.

The government said that effective immediately, household bubbles are limited to immediate households only throughout all of Saskatchewan.

Private indoor gatherings had previously been limited to immediate household members only for Regina and area.

The province is also limiting the size of worship gatherings to no more than 30 people as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 16.

The province said the new measures remain in place until April 26, at which time it will be reviewed.

