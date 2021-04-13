Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan clamps down on household bubble sizes

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 3:52 pm
Effective April 13, household bubbles are limited to immediate households only throughout all of Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Effective April 13, household bubbles are limited to immediate households only throughout all of Saskatchewan.

New public health orders issued in Saskatchewan on Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19 will restrict the size of household bubbles.

The government said that effective immediately, household bubbles are limited to immediate households only throughout all of Saskatchewan.

Private indoor gatherings had previously been limited to immediate household members only for Regina and area.

Read more: Public health measures in Saskatchewan extended to April 26

The province is also limiting the size of worship gatherings to no more than 30 people as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 16.

The province said the new measures remain in place until April 26, at which time it will be reviewed.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon schools stick with in-class learning as COVID-19 sparks concerns' Saskatoon schools stick with in-class learning as COVID-19 sparks concerns
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19places of worshipHousehold SIzes

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers