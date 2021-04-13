Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 13 2021 10:25pm
00:44

Sea lion spotted on remote B.C. logging road, far from the ocean

There’s been a series of strange wildlife sightings on a remote logging road on Vancouver Island.

