Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global National
April 13 2021 7:47pm
02:11

Laurentian University’s cuts stun professors, students

In a move to battle bankruptcy, Laurentian University has eliminated dozens of professors and programs. Eric Sorensen explains how the budget cuts deal a major blow to academia in Ontario.

Advertisement

Video Home