Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Ban
April 13 2021 7:05pm
01:52

Safeway phasing out plastic bags

Plastic bag bans that were put on hold due to COVID-19 are now heading back into stores. Global’s Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home