Ban April 13 2021 7:05pm 01:52 Safeway phasing out plastic bags Plastic bag bans that were put on hold due to COVID-19 are now heading back into stores. Global’s Marek Tkach reports. Manitoba Safeway stores to (once again) phase out plastic bags by May 5 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?