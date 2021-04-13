Saskatchewan’s top doctor reassures safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after 1st blood clot reported in Canada
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab reassured the public on Tuesday on the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after Canada announced its first report of a blood clot in a recipient, saying the system to investigate and manage these rare side effects is well-developed, and that the risks of COVID-19 still outweigh the risks of the vaccines’ side effects.