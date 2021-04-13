Economy April 13 2021 10:00am 02:43 Market and Business Report April 13 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault updates us on the Air Canada bailout, Coinbase debuts on the market, plus Johnson & Johnson and 3M stock prices. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7754831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7754831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?