Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 12 2021 6:16pm 02:08 COVID-19: Ontario schools moving to online learning after April break The Ontario government announced Monday that following the April break, schools in the province will move to online learning indefinitely. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?