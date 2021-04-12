Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 12 2021 6:16pm
02:08

COVID-19: Ontario schools moving to online learning after April break

The Ontario government announced Monday that following the April break, schools in the province will move to online learning indefinitely. Travis Dhanraj reports.

