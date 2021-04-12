Menu

April 12 2021 6:01pm
09:43

B.C.’s throne speech promises management of ongoing health crises and economic recovery

Global BC reporter Richard Zussman and Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey have an analysis of Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin’s speech from the throne Monday.

