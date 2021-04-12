Canada April 12 2021 8:00am 02:00 Memorial walk created for victims of N.S. shooting A memorial walk opened in Victoria Park in Truro, N.S. honouring the 22 people who died in last year’s mass killing. Jesse Thomas reports. Commemorative walk honours Nova Scotia mass shooting victims <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7752332/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7752332/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?