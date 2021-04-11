Large crowd of GraceLife Church supporters try to take down temporary RCMP fencing
A large crowd of what appeared to be supporters of the GraceLife Church west of Edmonton were seen on Sunday trying to take down fencing around the church put up by the RCMP earlier this week. The RCMP moved onto the property this week after numerous failures to comply with Alberta Heath Services’ COVID-19 restrictions. The RCMP had put up temporary fencing around the property to prevent building access until people “demonstrate the ability to comply” with restrictions.