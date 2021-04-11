Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 11 2021 1:32pm
04:39

Ask an Expert: autism awareness

April is Autism Acceptance Month. Jake Anthony, Program Ambassador with AutismBC, discusses the importance of inclusive language and how to support the autistic community in B.C.

