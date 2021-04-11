Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 11 2021 12:44pm
01:56

The post-pandemic future of work

There is no question the pandemic has created a world of uncertainty. Workplaces look different than before, and many are wondering what they may look look like after the pandemic.

