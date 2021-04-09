Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 9 2021 9:28pm
02:08

Prince Philip remembered in B.C.

Prince Philip travelled to B.C. Twelve times between 1951 and 2002 for Royal Tours, official functions and even vacations with the Queen. Kylie Stanton reports

