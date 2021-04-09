Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Butler
April 9 2021 8:14pm
01:53

Okanagan residents react to Prince Philip’s death

A Kelowna resident Victor Laderoute who worked as a private butler for Prince Philip and the Queen during a private stay in 2005 remembers the duke fondly. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home