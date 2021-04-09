Sports April 9 2021 9:06am 05:04 World Baton Twirling Day in Manitoba April 10 is World Baton Twirling Day and Caitlyn and Tammy from the Manitoba Baton Twirling Sportive Association join Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on how it’s being celebrated. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7747994/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7747994/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?