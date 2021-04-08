Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 8 2021 8:30pm
01:40

Regina Correctional Centre faces COVID-19 outbreak

The union representing Saskatchewan correctional staff is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 creeps back into Regina’s Correctional Centre. Allison Bamford has more on the recent spike in cases.

