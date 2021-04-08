Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 8 2021 6:19pm
01:58

Mississauga hospital RPN latest frontline worker to die of COVID-19

As Catherine McDonald reports, the mother-of-two worked at Trillium Health Partners for the last 13 years and most recently at the Mississauga Hospital.

