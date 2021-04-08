Menu

Canada
April 8 2021 6:19pm
02:21

Top doctor says COVID-19 variants have become dominant strain in Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced on Thursday that COVID-19 variants have become the dominant strain in the province.

