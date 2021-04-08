Health April 8 2021 5:53pm 02:09 B.C. reports over 1,293 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports British Columbia has shattered its daily COVID-19 record with 1,293 new cases on Thursday, April 8. B.C. shatters records with 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, pushing average over 1,000 per day B.C. officials to give updated COVID-19 hospitalization and variant data on Thursday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7747073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7747073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?