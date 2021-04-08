Menu

Health
April 8 2021 5:53pm
02:09

B.C. reports over 1,293 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports British Columbia has shattered its daily COVID-19 record with 1,293 new cases on Thursday, April 8.

