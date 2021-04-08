Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 8 2021 10:17am
01:49

Regina executive committee approves second phase of Brandt Centre 2.0 plans

Regina’s executive committee has given a group tasked with planning the future of the Brandt Centre the green light.

Advertisement

Video Home