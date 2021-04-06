Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 6 2021 9:03pm
01:28

UBC study finds pollution did not decrease everywhere during pandemic

A UBC researcher has found that air pollution did not decrease everywhere during shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Linda Aylesworth reports.

Advertisement

Video Home