Canada
April 6 2021 7:53pm
01:00

Alberta identifies 931 new COVID-19 cases, records 3 deaths on Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province identified 931 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while recording three deaths.

