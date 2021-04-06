Global News at Noon BC April 6 2021 5:02pm 00:44 Community-wide mass vaccinations coming to Tofino and Ucluelet Some major relief coming for the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet. B.C health officials have announced vaccinations will begin next week for people 18 and older. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7741743/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7741743/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?