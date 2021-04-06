Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 6 2021 9:47am
02:00

Economist predicts ‘steady as she goes’ Saskatchewan budget

Experts aren’t expecting big changes when the Saskatchewan Party unveils the 2021 provincial budget on Tuesday afternoon.

