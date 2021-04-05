Global News Hour at 6 BC April 5 2021 9:25pm 01:33 Squire Barnes on Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak Squire Barnes has the latest on the outbreak of COVID-19 among the Vancouver Canucks, that the NHL is calling ‘concerning’. NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak, but confident team can complete schedule <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7740086/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7740086/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?