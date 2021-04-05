Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 5 2021 9:25pm
01:33

Squire Barnes on Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak

Squire Barnes has the latest on the outbreak of COVID-19 among the Vancouver Canucks, that the NHL is calling ‘concerning’.

