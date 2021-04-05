Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 5 2021 7:46pm
01:50

Long lineups as drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Saskatoon

Hundreds of vehicles were lined up prior to the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic opening in Saskatoon.

