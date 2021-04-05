Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 5 2021 1:51pm
01:01

Edmonton calligraphers display messages of support outside Grey Nuns Hospital

Edmonton Calligraphic Society members used their hobby to setup a special display of weathergrams for health-care workers outside the Grey Nuns Hospital.

