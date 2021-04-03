Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 3 2021 2:44pm
04:30

NAIT’s Project Pivot helps teens learn business

A program at NAIT is educating youth about entrepreneurship and business. Pivot Project manager Aleasha Eaton-Borja explains why the program was created.

