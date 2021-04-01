Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
April 1 2021 4:23pm
01:00

RCMP investigate Coquitlam condo tower shooting Wednesday night

One man is injured from a shooting at a Coquitlam condo tower on Wednesday night. It started as an altercation between two males and one of them ended up being shot.

Advertisement

Video Home