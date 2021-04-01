At least 85% of N.S. health care workers have received 1st COVID vaccine shot

More than 50 per cent of seniors aged 80 and above have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and so have at least 85 per cent of Nova Scotia’s health care workers. Immunization is progressing well, says the province’s top doctor, who announced on Thursday that 70-year-olds are now eligible to book their appointments — one week ahead of schedule. Reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey has those details, as well as news on new AstraZeneca shipments.