Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
May 13 2021 5:10pm
02:05

AstraZeneca pause a surprise to those administering vaccines

Some of the people who have been administering COVID-19 vaccines say they’re surprised the Nova Scotia is pausing the use of AstraZeneca. Alexa MacLean reports.

Advertisement

Video Home